Kintzler confirmed Monday that he's healthy and will be available when Miami returns from an eight-day break Tuesday in Baltimore, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins are back in action after having all of their games postponed last week due to a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak that saw 18 players test positive for the coronavirus. According to Kintzler, eight of the infected players are relievers, which explains why the Marlins have made a slew of trades and waiver claims in recent days to add more bullpen arms. Manager Don Mattingly indicated shortly before the season began that Kintzler would serve as the team's primary closer, and his job security may only increase in light of all the absences in the bullpen. Before last week's shutdown, Kintzler saw the only save opportunity for the Marlins, working around a base hit to retire the side in the Opening Day win over the Phillies.