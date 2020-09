Kintzler had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The veteran righty needed only seven pitches to put down the Blue Jays in order and earn his eighth save of the season. Kintzler has yet to blow a save opportunity and has a 2.51 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 14.1 innings this season.