Kintzler allowed one walk and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Monday against the Nationals.

Kintzler walked the leadoff batter to start the bottom of the ninth, but he was able to induce a pair of groundouts and fanned Eric Thames for the final out of the night. Kintzler has now put together three scoreless outings, resulting in three straight saves. He's now 6-for-6 on save chances this season and owns a 3.18 ERA with seven punchouts across 11.1 frames.