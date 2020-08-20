Kintzler (1-2) allowed two runs on two hits while striking out a batter in one inning of work as he was handed the loss Wednesday against the Mets.

Kintzler got out the first two batters of the inning but allowed Brandon Nimmo to single and then Michael Conforto hit a towering shot to center field to put the Mets up 5-3 in the ninth. Kintzler has now given up home runs in back-to-back outings but should continue to have a grasp on the closer role for the time being.