Leibrandt (elbow) returned to the Marlins on a minor-league deal Monday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Leibrandt made five relief appearances in his debut season last year. He allowed just two runs in nine innings but also walked seven batters while striking out just three. His season ended prematurely in early September with left elbow ulnar neuritis. It's unclear if the issue is still affecting him this spring, but he'll likely need a few weeks of buildup time even if fully healthy.
