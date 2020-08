Leibrandt signed a contract with the Marlins on Wednesday and was added to the 60-player pool, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Leibrandt hasn't seen game action since the 2018 season when he was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery in July. The 27-year-old lefty was in the midst of a strong season (1.42 ERA over 50.2 innings) prior to the injury, but he's somewhat of an unknown since he's coming off the surgery.