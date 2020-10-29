Leibrandt (elbow) was outrighted to Triple-A Wichita on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 27-year-old spent the final three weeks of the season on the injured list, and he's now been removed from the 40-man roster entering the offseason. Leibrandt made his big-league debut in 2020 and allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and seven walks over nine innings.
More News
-
Marlins' Brandon Leibrandt: Shifts to 45-day IL•
-
Marlins' Brandon Leibrandt: Shut down with elbow injury•
-
Marlins' Brandon Leibrandt: Joins big club•
-
Marlins' Brandon Leibrandt: Optioned to alternate site•
-
Marlins' Brandon Leibrandt: Contract selected by Marlins•
-
Marlins' Brandon Leibrandt: Joins Marlins•