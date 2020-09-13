Leibrandt (elbow) was transferred to the 45-day injured list Sunday.
The 27-year-old was shut down with left elbow ulnar neuritis last week and will now be sidelined through the rest of the regular season. Leibrandt made his major-league debut this season and had a solid showing before going down with the injury, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and seven walks over nine innings.
More News
-
Marlins' Brandon Leibrandt: Shut down with elbow injury•
-
Marlins' Brandon Leibrandt: Joins big club•
-
Marlins' Brandon Leibrandt: Optioned to alternate site•
-
Marlins' Brandon Leibrandt: Contract selected by Marlins•
-
Marlins' Brandon Leibrandt: Joins Marlins•
-
Phillies' Brandon Leibrandt: Likely out for season•