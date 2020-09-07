The Marlins placed Leibrandt on the 10-day injured list Monday with left elbow ulnar neuritis.
Outfielder Monte Harrison was promoted from the Marlins' alternate training site to fill Leibrandt's spot on the 28-man active roster. The Marlins haven't provided a timeline for Leibrandt's return, but given that the regular season is set to end Sept. 27, he could very well be done for 2020. He's made five appearances out of the Miami bullpen this season, posting a 2.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 3:7 K:BB in nine innings.