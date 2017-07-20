Miller will act as a member of Low-A Greensboro's rotation now that he's in the Marlins' organization, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Miller spent the beginning of the 2017 campaign with Low-A Clinton in the Mariners organization, where he compiled a 3.65 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP in 18 starts for the LumberKings. He'll look to continue that success in his new organization against the same level of competition.