Garrett (2-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Marlins fell 2-1 to the Reds, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out 11.

The 11 Ks tied the career high he set only three starts before, but a lack of run support left the 24-year-old southpaw in the loss column. Garrett has an impressive 3.03 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 44:8 K:BB through 35.2 innings over six starts since the beginning of July, but the quality of his competition over that stretch shouldn't be ignored -- five of the six outings came against the Reds, Pirates or Nationals, all which rank in the bottom 10 in the league in wRC+ against LHP.