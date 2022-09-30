Garrett did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits with two strikeouts over four innings against the Brewers.

Milwaukee tagged Garrett for four hits in the second inning, during which they scored both runs charged to Garrett on the night. While the 25-year-old had only thrown 113.2 innings across all levels this season, manager Don Mattingly pulled Garrett with only 76 pitches through four innings. The southpaw should stick around in the rotation with Trevor Rogers shut down, and if he does, he will take a 3.56 ERA into his next start, which would likely come against Atlanta next week.