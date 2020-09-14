The Marlins optioned Garrett to their alternate training site following Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Miami summoned the 23-year-old lefty from the alternate site to start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Phillies. Garrett was quite impressive in the outing, ceding one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six to come away victorious in his MLB debut. Miami will have two doubleheaders on tap against the Nationals during the upcoming weekend, so expect the Marlins to bring Garrett back from the alternate site to start one of those four contests.