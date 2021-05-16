Garrett was recalled by the Marlins on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Both of Garrett's appearances during his big-league debut last season came as a starter, but the Marlins don't appear to need a starter for the next few days. It's possible he'll be asked to provide length behind Jordan Holloway against the Dodgers on Saturday, as he lasted just 3.2 innings in his first career start Monday. Cody Poteet was optioned to clear a spot for Garrett on the roster.