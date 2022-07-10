Garrett allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over 5.2 innings against the Mets on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

All of the damage against Garrett came by way of the home run -- he served up a solo blast to Pete Alonso in the fourth inning and a two-run homer to Francisco Lindor in the sixth. The latter long ball spelled the end of Garrett's outing, but he fared fairly well overall, giving up a season-low three total hits. The southpaw has had a few poor outings so far, but he's held the opposition to three or fewer earned runs in five of his seven appearances on the campaign.