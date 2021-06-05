Garrett is on turn at Triple-A Jacksonville to pitch Wednesday if Cody Poteet (knee) misses his next start, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

Poteet left's Friday's game with what was diagnosed as an MCL sprain, but as yet he hasn't been ruled out for his next outing. If he is forced to miss time, Garrett is in position to replace him, particularly with Daniel Castano likely filling in for Elieser Hernandez (quadriceps) on Tuesday. Garrett gave up three runs over three innings against the Dodgers on May 15 in his season debut for the Marlins, but the 23-year-old's posted a 1.69 ERA and 17:4 K:BB over his last three starts (16 innings) at Triple-A.