Garrett (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in Sunday's Game 2 win over the Phillies.

Garrett was strong over in his major-league debut, throwing 46-of-75 pitches for strikes. Only an Alec Bohm solo shot in the second inning tarnished his otherwise stellar outing. Garrett was the Marlins' 29th man for the doubleheader, so he's likely to return to the alternate training site.