The Marlins optioned Garrett to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

Miami called Garrett up and designated him as its 27th man for Sunday's game against the Phillies, which was proceeded by a resumption of the contest Saturday that was suspended in the top of the 10th inning. Garrett drew his third start of the season for the Marlins in the series finale, working 4.1 innings and giving up three runs (two earned) en route to taking a no-decision in the 7-4 loss. Though the Marlins still have two open spots in the rotation with Pablo Lopez (shoulder) recently joining Cody Poteet (knee) on the injured list, Garrett apparently didn't impress enough to receive another turn this weekend versus the Padres. The Marlins would need to place another player on the IL in a corresponding move in order for Garrett to be eligible to rejoin the big club within 15 days.