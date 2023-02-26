Garrett gave up two runs on three hits over two innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out one.

The 25-year-old lefty breezed through the first inning before running into trouble in the second, highlighted by a Pete Alonso homer. Garrett is battling with Edward Cabrera for the fifth starter role with the Marlins to begin the season after having a bit of a breakout in 2022 with a 3.58 ERA, 24.1 percent strikeout rate and 6.4 percent walk rate over 88 big-league innings.