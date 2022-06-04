Garrett has joined the Marlins as part of their taxi squad and will likely start Sunday's game against the Giants, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Garrett was shut down for a month at Triple-A Jacksonville due to a left shoulder injury, but he returned to action last Sunday. The southpaw allowed a hit and no walks while striking out three in five scoreless innings against Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will likely draw his first major-league start of the season Sunday. Elieser Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A on Saturday, so Garrett should have a chance to remain in Miami's rotation.