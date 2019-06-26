Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Fans 11 for High-A Jupiter
Garrett allowed a hit and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out 11 for High-A Jupiter on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old southpaw turned in the best performance of his pro career, both in terms of K's and innings pitched, and it seems safe to say this is what the Marlins were hoping for when they selected Garrett in the first round of the 2016 draft. After missing all of last year while recovering from Tommy John surgery, he now boasts a 2.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 82:24 K:BB through 63 innings in the Florida State League. While the organization won't want to push him too hard, a promotion to Double-A before the end of the season could be in the cards -- positioning Garrett for a potential 2020 big-league debut.
