Garrett (2-4) took the loss against Cincinnati on Wednesday, pitching five innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Garrett looked to be headed for an early exit after giving up four runs in the first inning, but he surrendered only one more over the remainder of his appearance and was able to complete five frames. However, the Marlins offense was unable to provide enough runs to overcome the early deficit, handling Garrett his fourth loss of the campaign. Prior to Wednesday, the left-hander appeared to be putting everything together, allowing just five runs while posting a 25:5 K:BB over his past 25 innings across four starts.