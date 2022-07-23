Garrett (2-3) allowed one run on two hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out seven and earning a win over Pittsburgh.

The only damage against Garrett was a solo home run by Jason Delay in the third frame. His last two starts have come against the Pirates; he's combined to strike 18 batters while allowing just one run over 12 innings in those outings. The 24-year-old southpaw now owns a 3.42 ERA with a 47:11 K:BB through nine starts this season. Garrett is lined up to start in Cincinnati next week.