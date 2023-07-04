Garrett allowed three runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings in Monday's win over St. Louis. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

The Cardinals chipped away at Garrett throughout the contest, scoring one run in each of the second, third and sixth innings. It was his first time allowing more than one earned run since June 5, but he's given up three or fewer runs in nine of his last 10 starts. The 25-year-old lefty now owns a 3.61 ERA with an impressive 98:15 K:BB through 87.1 frames. Garrett's next start is projected to be at home this weekend against the Phillies.