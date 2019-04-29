Garrett has posted a 4.67 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB through 17.1 innings for High-A Florida to begin the season.

The Marlins' first-round pick in 2016 has had a slow recovery from Tommy John surgery the following summer, but he's finally back on the mound and displaying his skills, Garrett has lasted five innings only once in four starts, but he's fanned at least six batters in each outing and he's keeping the ball in the park, serving up only one homer. Still only 21 years old, Miami will be patient with the right-hander given his lack of innings to date in his career, but if he keeps limiting homers and generating whiffs in the Florida State League, a promotion to Double-A could be coming in the second half.