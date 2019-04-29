Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Flashing upside in FSL
Garrett has posted a 4.67 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB through 17.1 innings for High-A Florida to begin the season.
The Marlins' first-round pick in 2016 has had a slow recovery from Tommy John surgery the following summer, but he's finally back on the mound and displaying his skills, Garrett has lasted five innings only once in four starts, but he's fanned at least six batters in each outing and he's keeping the ball in the park, serving up only one homer. Still only 21 years old, Miami will be patient with the right-hander given his lack of innings to date in his career, but if he keeps limiting homers and generating whiffs in the Florida State League, a promotion to Double-A could be coming in the second half.
More News
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Ready for redemption•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Progresses to throwing•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Set for Tommy John surgery Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Second opinion on tap•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Could require Tommy John•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Shut down with elbow ailment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...