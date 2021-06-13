Garrett is slated to start Monday's game against the Cardinals in St. Louis.
Despite displaying shaky control (three walks in four innings) in his first start of the season Wednesday in Miami versus the Rockies, Garrett will get another turn through the rotation. The Marlins' lack of healthy starting pitchers more than anything is allowing Garrett to stick in the rotation for the time being, but he could be at risk of losing his spot soon with Cody Poteet (knee) having resumed a throwing program since being placed on the injured list June 5.