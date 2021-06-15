Garrett didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Cardinals after allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk while fanning three across 4.1 innings.

Garrett displayed improved control in his second MLB start but couldn't get out of the fifth inning after needing 70 pitches just to record 10 outs. The left-hander could remain in the rotation for another start, but he'll need to deliver a better performance if he wants to remain an MLB-caliber starter once some of the injured pitchers on the Marlins roster begin to recover.