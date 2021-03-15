The Marlins optioned Garrett to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Garrett was one of seven players sent to minor-league camp in the Marlins' latest round of cuts as Opening Day approaches. The 2016 first-round pick got the chance to make his MLB debut during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, making two starts and giving up five earned runs while striking out eight over 7.2 innings. Miami is expected to continue developing Garrett as a rotation option, but a move to the bullpen might represent his most realistic path back to the big leagues if the Marlins' starters enjoy generally good health this season.
