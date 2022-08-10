Garrett (2-6) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and zero walks over 4.2 innings against the Phillies. He struck out three.

JT Realmuto and Jean Segura both tagged Garrett for solo home runs, and the Phillies racked up eight hits total over Garrett's 4.2 innings. This was the first start all season in which Garrett did not walk a batter and the first time that he struck out fewer than seven in five starts, so perhaps he was around the strike zone a bit too much. He looks to get back on track in his next scheduled start against the Braves this weekend.