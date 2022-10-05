Garrett (3-7) was tagged with the loss after he pitched 4.2 innings, surrendering two runs on six hits and five walks while striking out seven Tuesday versus Atlanta.

Garrett struggled to keep Atlanta off the basepaths, allowing 11 to reach base in the contest. He gave up one run in the second inning before William Contreras notched an RBI single in the top of the fifth, ending the left-hander's day with two outs in the frame. Garrett allowed two or fewer runs for the fifth consecutive start, finishing the season with a 3.58 ERA and 1.25 WHIP while striking out 90 batters over 88 innings in 17 starts.