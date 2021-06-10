Garrett (0-1) allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rockies.

Garrett drew the start due to the depleted state of the Marlins rotation. He limited runs to a reasonable degree, but allowed multiple baserunners in three of the four innings he pitched. Garrett has now thrown only 14.2 major-league innings, during which he's allowed 10 earned runs while posting a 13:9 K:BB. He could have the chance to take at least one more turn through the rotation, depending on the timeline for several Miami starters to return to the mound.