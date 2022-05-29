Garrett (shoulder) returned from the 7-day injured list Sunday and struck out three over five scoreless innings for Triple-A Jacksonville in its 4-3 loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. He gave up one hit and no walks in a no-decision.

Garrett slotted back into the Jacksonville rotation for the first start since April 26 after a month-long shutdown due to a left shoulder injury. The 24-year-old will be bypassed for a spot in the big-league rotation during the upcoming week with Edward Cabrera on track to receive a call-up from Jacksonville, but Garrett could be the next man up for a promotion if the Marlins lose another starting pitcher at any point.