Garrett made the roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cubs.

Garrett made his first two MLB starts this year. He gave up one run and struck out six in five innings to pick up the win in his first outing and gave up four earned runs in 2.2 innings in his second outing. The main takeaway is that Garrett's fastball could be a problem for him, as he averaged just 89.7 mph on that pitch. His curveball was as advertised, a plus hammer, but he will really need to locate his four-pitch mix to get by on that fastball velocity. He could be used as a long reliever or situational lefty in this series.