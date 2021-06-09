Garrett is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Miami currently has six starters on the 10-day or 60-day injured list, two of its top pitching prospects (Sixto Sanchez and Edward Cabrera) on the 7-day minor-league IL, and another starting option in the midst of serving an 80-game suspension (Paul Campbell), so Garrett will get the chance to step into a depleted rotation. Garrett hasn't fared well in his three career outings at the big-league level, giving up eight earned runs on 11 hits and six walks over 10.2 innings.
