Garrett (shoulder) is set to make at least one more rehab start this week before potentially returning from the 15-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Garrett has spent all season on the shelf while recovering from a left shoulder impingement, and while he hasn't experienced any setbacks in his recovery from that injury, he did experience a case of "dead arm" following an April 15 bullpen session. The issue prompted the Marlins to temporarily pause Garrett's rehab assignment before he returned to action last Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville and allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four over three innings. Garrett tossed 59 pitches in that outing, so the Marlins will likely want him to get stretched out to around 75 pitches before inserting him into the big-league rotation.