Garrett could be fighting with Edward Cabrera for the final spot in the Marlins' Opening Day rotation, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The offseason addition of Johnny Cueto could push a younger pitcher to Triple-A Jacksonville, although the team is also considering a six-man rotation. Garrett took a big step forward with his command in 2022, posting a 24.1 percent strikeout rate and 6.4 percent walk rate over 17 starts and 88 innings, and the 25-year-old southpaw could be poised for a breakout if he gets a chance to be a regular part of the Marlins' rotation.