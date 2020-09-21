Garrett was optioned to the Marlins' alternate training site Monday.
Garrett was roughed up Sunday in his second career start as he was serving as the 29th man in the doubleheader against the Nationals. He'll head back to the alternate training site with just under a week remaining in the regular season, and whether he returns to the majors at some point in 2020 remains to be seen.
More News
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Ugly outing in second career start•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Starting Game 2•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Recalled for twin bill•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Back to satellite camp after start•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Delivers strong debut•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Starting Game 2•