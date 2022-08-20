Garrett is sidelined with a right oblique strain and probably won't return this season, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

He was a late scratch from his scheduled start Saturday against the Dodgers, and while Garrett is eligible to be activated at the end of August, the nature of the injury probably makes it unrealistic for him to get stretched out in time to rejoin the rotation before the end of the season. The 25-year-old lefty had a successful campaign, logging a 3.67 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 68.2 innings through 13 MLB starts. Miami's one strength is starting pitching depth, but Garrett should at least get to compete for a rotation spot next spring.