Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Progresses to throwing
Garrett (elbow) was spotted playing catch, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Garrett underwent Tommy John surgery in June of 2017, so it's good to see that he's progressing through his rehab. There's been no word on a timetable for his return, but it doesn't appear as though he's ready to start throwing off a mound just yet.
