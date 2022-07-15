Garrett allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 11 across six scoreless innings Thursday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Garrett dominated the Pirates and struck out a career-high 11 batters on the strength of 23 swinging strikes across 102 total pitches. After completing at least five innings only once in his first five starts this season, Garrett has done so in each of his last three outings. In that same three-start span, he's maintained a 1.89 ERA with an 18:4 K:BB across 19 frames.