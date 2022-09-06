Garrett (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
It was reported in late August that Garrett's injury might cost him the rest of the season, but he has apparently made good progress and is ready to resume pitching in games. As such, he will have a chance to rejoin the big club before the campaign comes to a close.
