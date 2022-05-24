Garrett (shoulder) is expected to be activated from Triple-A Jacksonville's 7-day injured list to start Sunday for the affiliate, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Garrett hasn't pitched for Jacksonville since April 26 while recovering from left shoulder inflammation. He looks ready to slot back into the rotation this weekend, however, after he completed a rehab start Saturday for Single-A Jupiter. He tossed 2.2 innings in that start, striking out five while giving up two earned runs on three hits and two walks.