Garrett was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Jacksonville.
The southpaw fills the roster spot of Daniel Castano (shoulder), whom the Marlins placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, and figures to start Wednesday's game in Castano's stead. Having helf opponents scoreless in two of his last three minor-league starts, Garrett appears to be a capable fill-in for the Marlins' rotation.
