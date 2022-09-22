Garrett was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old was sent down last week but will likely start Friday against the Nationals after Trevor Rogers (lat) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Since Rogers will be unavailable for the remainder of the season, it seems likely that Garrett will be able to remain in the rotation down the stretch. Garrett has made 14 major-league starts this year and has posted a 3.68 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 73.1 innings.
