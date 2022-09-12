Garrett (oblique) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Monday's start against the Rangers, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Garrett made a rehab start at Triple-A Jacksonville last week and will rejoin the Marlins to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Rangers. Since he tossed just 46 pitches at Jacksonville on Wednesday, it's possible that he's on a pitch count during Monday's nightcap. Whether the southpaw remains in the rotation or moves to a relief role following Monday's start remains to be seen.