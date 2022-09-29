Garrett is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Brewers in Milwaukee.
Garrett was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville last week and stepped into the rotation Friday against the Nationals, working six innings and allowing one run en route to claiming his third win of the season. With Trevor Rogers (lat) shut down for the season, Garrett should be in store for two more starts to close out the 2022 campaign. After Thursday's outing, Garrett will line up to take the hill Oct. 4 versus Atlanta.