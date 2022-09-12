The Marlins plan to reinstate Garrett (oblique) from the 15-day injured list to have him start the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Rangers.

The 25-year-old southpaw initially appeared to be at risk of missing the remainder of the season when he was placed on the IL on Aug. 20 with a right oblique strain, but he ended up making swifter progress in his recovery than expected and will be back with the Marlins with more than three weeks to spare. Garrett was sharp during his lone rehab start last week with Triple-A Jacksonville, covering 3.1 innings while striking out three and allowing one earned run on one hit and no walks. He tossed only 46 pitches in that outing, so the Marlins will presumably look to keep him in the 60-to-75 range as he steps back into the rotation Monday. After the doubleheader, it's unclear if the Marlins will intend to keep Garrett around with the big club as part of a six-man rotation or as a reliever. Miami could also option him back to Triple-A following the outing.