Garrett was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 23-year-old was called up by Miami on Saturday and surrendered three runs over three frames in his season debut. Garrett will head to Triple-A for now but figures to rejoin the Marlins at some point later in the year.
More News
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Called up by Marlins•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Heads to minors•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Velocity back up to begin spring•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Makes wild-card roster•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Ugly outing in second career start•