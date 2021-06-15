Garrett was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.
The left-hander made his third start of the season Monday versus the Cardinals and allowed two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk over 4.1 innings, and he'll now return to the minors. The Marlins have scheduled off days Thursday and next Monday, so the team can operate with a short rotation for the immediate future. Garrett has a 5.56 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB across 11.1 innings this season and could receiving another look from Miami later in the summer.
