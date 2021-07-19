Garrett allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out two in 4.1 innings in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision.

Garrett was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of Sunday's game, and he was in line for the win when he exited the contest. However, the Phillies scored four runs in the fifth and sixth innings, which forced the southpaw to settle for the no-decision. The 23-year-old has now posted a 5.17 ERA and 1.91 WHIP in 15.2 innings across four major-league appearances (three starts) this year. If Garrett remains in the rotation, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Padres on Friday.